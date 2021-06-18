Due to its block-box design, the latest Suzuki Jimny looks a bit like a small Mercedes G-Class from afar, a funny contradiction that we also brought up in a direct duel between the two. But of course there are also the creatives within the car industry who, with a runaway fantasy, want to know whether you can also transform a Jimny into a real mini-G-Class. Enter Liberty Walk.

sidepipes and all

It’s not the first time Liberty Walk has released a styling kit for the Suzuki Jimny, but this time the creation comes even closer to the big Mercedes. For example, the front bumper has been widened compared to the first version, it gets a kind of ‘Panamericana’ grille and there are even big fat sidepipes! There is also a widebody kit on the body and you can even have the special winkers of the G-Class mounted to complete the look.

For the interior, Liberty Walk offers new seat upholstery, a sports steering wheel with carbon inlay and sturdy-looking floor mats. Finally, you can get the rims in gray or black. The price for all this? For the entire package, you lost just under 6,000 euros with the previous version, excluding VAT.