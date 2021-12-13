A spectacular film finale, destined to remain in the collective imagination, perhaps fascinating new generations for which F1 began to exist thanks to the TV series on Netflix ‘Drive To Survive’. At the same time, however, if the championship will end up in court as it seems in the light of the intention to appeal against the decision of the Commissioners expressed by Mercedes, then there is something big that is not working. Here are some extracts from the editorial by the Director of FormulaPassion.it present in today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport. The main theme is that which sees the regulation always bent for use and consumption of the show, of a show in which the big car manufacturers may no longer want to invest in light of a trend aimed at upsetting certainties in favor of the audience.

If the rules change according to the show

“[…] Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi is world champion […] deserved, yet debased by conditioning that has nothing to do with sport. With the judges whose judgment changes from race to race, or even within the race itself, in a commendable attempt to keep the public’s interest high. Kind eyes that do not hesitate to favor the aggressiveness of the drivers, relying on the safety levels of the current single-seaters and on the characteristics of the circuits where there is no difference between inside and outside. A sort of Liberty Violence of which Max Verstappen is the standard-bearer […] A World Championship does not deserve to finish at a crawl behind a walking sedan, and so the Safety Car, ignoring the rules, steps aside […] A world championship condensed into one lap is the icing on the cake, impossible to give up such a delicious opportunity […] Proof, however, that the regulations for Liberty are a tool to transform any event into a source of entertainment […] But if the audience applauds, the protagonists turn up their noses […] Especially the big builders […] But also for this Liberty has its recipe: distributing favors and certainties of success in rain. […] By the way: I think next year it could be Ferrari’s turn ”.