In April 2020 and September 2021 from the pages of FormulaPassion.it we told you about a decisive approach march of theSaudi Arabia and of his sovereign fund (PIF) to Formula 1. First with the acquisition of a stake in one of the companies in the Liberty Media galaxy (5% of Live Nations) and subsequently with the desire to buy the Circus, which has been in the hands of American ownership since September 2016. In the meantime, the premier category of motorsport has begun to familiarize itself more and more with Arab money, guaranteeing the Jeddah track a place on the calendar from 2021, hosting among its main sponsors Aramco – the national hydrocarbon company – and finally with the shareholding in two teams present on the grid, namely McLaren and Aston Martin.

The indiscretion on the will of the Saudis of the PIF of buy Formula 1which does not seem to retreat despite an initial refusal by Liberty Media, was relaunched today by the authoritative American site Bloomberg: “Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has been considering adding F1 to its growing sports investment portfolio. A potential deal fell through in the early stages last year because Liberty Media wasn’t interested in selling“. The Arabs had valued the investment “well over $20 billionincluding debt” and still remain “interested in the asset and would be a serious bidder should Liberty Media change its mind and decide to sell“, explains the US site. But Formula 1 is an ever-growing business, as Liberty Media’s stock has more than doubled in the last four years, with a market value standing at around $15.2 billion.