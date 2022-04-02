The official confirmation of the Las Vegas Grand Prixwhich will be included in next season’s calendar, will increase the number of races in United States to three; in addition to the new appointment in Nevada, in fact, the States will also host the Circus in the traditional Texas stage of Austin and on the new Miami street circuit, which will become part of the F1 family this year. However, as Stefano Domenicali pointed out in the hours following the announcement of Las Vegas, the top series therefore boasts a rich American presence in the 2023 calendar, the exact opposite as regards the number of drivers on the track.

At least for the moment, in fact, there is no star and stripes driver present in F1, with Domenicali himself hoping to be able to welcome a US nationality signing on the grid soon. Regarding this aspect, he has no doubts too Liberty Media, owner of Formula 1 and also with an American passport. Specifically, the Chairman of the Board of Directors also spoke Greg Maffeiwho, interviewed by racer.comexpressed himself with great optimism about the possible return of an American rider, who has been missing since 2015 with Alexander Rossi: “We already have an American team like Haas – has explained – and I think an event like this in Las Vegas, coupled with the other things we’re doing here in the US, will just make it more likely that we will soon have an American pilot“.