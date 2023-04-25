The success of F1 in the USA

Since Formula 1 came under the management of the US group Liberty Mediain 2017 the Circus has reached ever higher levels of popularity in the USA, but above all never seen before. The proof is in the great success of the docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’produced by Netflix in collaboration with F1 itself, but above all in the number of GP extension scheduled in the United States: after the confirmation of Austin in the calendar, from last season the test in Miami has also been added, up to the great return of Las Vegas, which will materialize this year. The top international open-wheel competition has therefore hit the mark in a country like the States, which has always been more faithful to another category like the IndyCar, which generated a historic rivalry with F1, still present today. That is why, in recent days, a new indiscretion has become increasingly insistent.

The big project

According to what emerged in particular two weeks ago, on the weekend in which the IndyCar round was held in Long Beach (moreover the former site of an F1 GP), Liberty Media is in fact thinking of a large market operation aimed atacquisition of IndyCar itselfsince 2020 owned by Penske Corporation, the company that owns the homonymous team and the Indianapolis circuit. The intention of the ‘masters’ of F1 would be to bring the two categories closer together, with Indy which could become an American series supporting the Circus.

“A good idea”

A project, however denied by Liberty Media as reported by RACERbut which tempts various enthusiasts, in a particular way Peter WindsorF1 analyst and commentator, who explained the benefits of this potential ‘union’ through his channel YouTube: “One of the things that Liberty is considering at the moment, and it’s a good ideais buying IndyCar to actually make one American F1 support series – commented – I don’t know how they could do it: maybe eliminating some ovals and making them even more roadworthyor perhaps making the cars a little more similar to F1, maybe with carbon brakes or something else. Maybe that’s why Zak Brown (McLaren Chief Executive Officer) it’s there. I don’t know, but it’s not a completely stupid ideaalso because Indy is a place where you can put a lot of good, talented drivers who can’t get into Formula 1. It makes sense for me to do so.”

“Nothing real”

In fact, especially in recent years, several pilots have attempted the double experience in F1 and IndyCar, participating in the US championship or in the single Indianapolis 500, as Fernando Alonso did in 2017. Not surprisingly, of the 29 drivers present in IndyCar, four have also competed in F1: Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato , without forgetting the recent experiences of Colton Herta and Alex Palou in tests with McLaren. However, a sharp denial on this possible Liberty Media operation came not only from the US company, but also from the owners of IndyCar: “There is none of it true – explained to RACER bud DenkerPresident of Penske Corporation – there was no discussion and, frankly, we will never sell it. Being the stewards of the Indy 500 of the IndyCar Series go hand in hand. We bought this series and the Speedway in 2020, and as long as we own both, they will stay together.”