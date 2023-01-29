As happens punctually every year, the US economic magazine Forbes compiled a ranking of ‘world’s most valuable sporting empires’inserting the 25 most valuable realities of the 2023. Among these, there is also Liberty Mediai.e. the company that manages and owns the commercial rights of the Formula 1. A category, the latter, protagonist of a rapid growth of collective interest in various areas of the world from 2017 (year of acquisition of Liberty Media) to today. A success noted above all in the USA, a nation in which the Circus show on the track and television entertainment was particularly appreciated thanks to the birth of a series such as Drive to Survivenow in its fifth season on Netflix.

All elements that have led Liberty Media to be even indicated by Forbes as the most valuable sports empire in the worldwith a total value estimated at 21 billion dollars. An assessment, that of the American magazine, made even stronger by the recent offer of 20 billion by the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia, and rejected to the sender by the Americans themselves, who evidently believe that the explosion of interest linked to the Circus does not stop soon: “Formula 1 has had a very successful 2022 – explains Forbes – averaging 1.21 million viewers on the ESPN family of networks, the highest ever for the series, and in June signed a new television deal reportedly worth at least $75 million annually, 15 times more than the previous agreement”.

Furthermore, the estimated value gap between Liberty Media and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, i.e. the runner-up in this special ranking, is impressive. The latter company, owner of Arsenal and the Colorado Rapids in football, as well as the Denver Nuggets in the NBA, has a total value of 12.7 billion dollars, almost ten less compared to those of the company at the top of the ranking.