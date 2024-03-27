by VALERIO BARRETTA

Liberty Media-MotoGP, here we go

Liberty Media is one step away from acquiring MotoGP. As we anticipated, the Americans (also holders of the commercial rights of F1) want to become the absolute and exclusive masters of the top two categories of international motorsport, and in the last few hours an important acceleration has taken place.

The news was reported by Financial Times, according to which Liberty Media is in exclusive talks to buy the company that owns MotoGP. If the negotiation were to go through, as now seems almost certain, the experience of CVC Capital Partners would be repeated, which however in 2006 was forced to sell MotoGP as a condition for acquiring F1, since the dual ownership collided with the regulations European antitrust.

The announcement in Austin?

The announcement of the purchase could arrive in the next few days, close to the Austin GP: the British fund Bridgepoint (owner of almost 40%) would have been completely satisfied in the MotoGP valuation of over four billion euros.

Liberty Media's ambition is to repeat the “miracle” of 2016: the purchase of Formula 1 from the hands of Bernie Ecclestone dates back to that year; in eight seasons, despite the Coronavirus, the value of the Circus has at least doubled (it was purchased for around 8 billion and the Americans rejected a 20 billion offer from Pif).