The agreement allows Liberty to enter other sports and major hospitality and entertainment events, including the NASCAR Chicago race, the NBA, Australian Open tennis and the Kentucky Derby.

The acquisition of “more than 90%” of Quint, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, is valued at $313 million. The two organizations will continue to be operated as independent companies.

Quint gained a lot of momentum within the sport and impressed Liberty by creating F1 Experiences and expanding well beyond the traditional Paddock Club environment, allowing more affluent fans to sit on the pit wall or be entertained in the pits.

“Quint has done a great job of creating F1 Experiences and their world-class hospitality,” said Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty.

“Things like the opportunity to have dinner on Thursday nights at the track, visits to the pits, hot laps that allow you to get into sub-F1 cars being driven by someone around a track to simulate the experience of an F1 driver.”

“All of these things have allowed them to have a big network and a big database of who our high-end customers are, reach out to them and know how to sell to them.”

“They’ve done it in other sports too. They do things like the Kentucky Derby with Churchill Downs. They do the NBA All-Star Game and other sports like that.”

Maffei clarified that he sees Quint as a way for Liberty to expand its interests and monetize its expertise in these different sports.

“We see it as a huge opportunity to help us extend our capabilities and sell to our customers around F1 while enhancing our hospitality experiences,” he said. “But also the opportunity to build on our strengths and sell in other types of sports.”

“If you look at the high-level experiences that are created in F1, they are relatively unique compared to what you can get in most other sports. We think there is an opportunity to extend this concept to other sports.”

“We think Quint is doing a great job and we can help accelerate it. I expect the acquisition to have a positive financial impact from day one and for Quint to grow faster than F1, with our help.”

Quint CEO Brian Ruede agrees the new partnership will help transfer F1 knowledge to other sports.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with the Quint team with Liberty Media,” said Ruede.

“This has been an incredible journey and represents a transformative moment for Quint and our position in the experiential and travel economy. Liberty Media is the right partner for our next growth evolution.”