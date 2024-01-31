The confirmation arrives

Last year the US magazine Forbesspecialized in the world of finance, had indicated Liberty Media as the most valuable sports empire in the world. 365 days after that recognition, the holder of the commercial rights of Formula 1 once again remained at the top of this special ranking.

The boom in the USA

Having become the new owner of Formula 1 in 2017 following the Bernie Ecclestone era, Liberty Media contributed to the explosion of the popularity of Circus all over the world, and especially in the United States, also thanks to the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive'. The confirmation is in the three GPs scheduled this year in North America, but also in the continuous request from numerous countries to be able to host a race within their borders.

Premier League defeated

According to Forbes, therefore, Liberty Media maintains its leadership with an overall value of 18.1 billion dollars. Compared to last year, however, there has been a decrease of 2.6 billion not because of F1, but because of the split of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, a participating team in the MLB. In this way, Liberty Media defeated Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns Arsenal, and Fenway Sports Group, also present in the English Premier League but as owners of Liverpool.