Kevin Recio

Monterrey / 06.23.2021 10:54:34

The Budget Commission of the Nuevo León Congress approved that the Monterrey Water and Drainage Services (SADM) celebrate one or more during 2021 and 2022 credit or financing operations for amount of up to one thousand 250 million pesos for the construction of the Liberty dam, but the parastatal dYou must pay the debt with your own resources.

In ordinary session, Claudia Tapia Castelo, president of the Commission, explained that Jaime Rodríguez, state governor and Carlos Garza, state treasurer, requested that the resources of the parastatal work for the supply of drinking water to the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey.

“(It will) be for the acquisition of furniture and equipment for its operation, as well as the payment of preliminary or preliminary studies, acquisition of land, projects, advice on financial, legal, environmental matters and expenses related to said work, as well as the Complementary investment actions in accordance with the items that correspond to the legal definition of productive public investment and in accordance with the investment program authorized by the Board of Directors of “SADM”, the opinion decreed.

The term of payment of the financing operations that will be held, underlines article 2 of the opinion, will be in terms of this authorization of up to 25 years from the date of its celebration.

In this sense, during the validity of the financing operations carried out, SADM must include in its expenditure budget the items and amounts necessary to service the debt acquired, the expenses and costs directly to it.

“It is authorized that the provision of authorized financing is carried out during fiscal years 2021 and 2022 in accordance with the needs for availability of resources in order to comply with the regulations on budget and expenditure control, in which case, the difference between the income received and paid for provisions in advance of the execution of the works will be considered costs associated with financing ”, determines article 6.

The State Government pointed out that the dam is currently being built with federal contributions through Conagua and Fonadin with registration with the Federal Treasury “under the code 53458 / 1716B000070, and state, through SADM, financed with extraordinary resources derived from the exercise partial of the authorization granted by Congress through decree 149 published on July 15, 2019 in the Official Newspaper ”.

On the aforementioned date, said a legislative source, it was not possible to exercise said authorization until this year 2021, when the Federal Government authorized on June 9, a filing of resources of 2 billion pesos, an essential condition for Congress could pronounce on the extension of decree 149.

According to the State Government, the Libertad dam registers an advance of 42 percent, so that between now and December it would advance by eight percent to reach 50 and will be completed in August 2023.