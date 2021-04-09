At the entry into force of the new restrictions announced by the national government in the face of the sharp increase in coronavirus infections, a group of libertarians gathered this Friday in front of the Casa Rosada to reject the sanitary measures.

About 50 people, almost all without masks, demonstrated in the rain in front of the fence set up in the Plaza de Mayo. Among the protesters were young libertarians and so-called anti-vaccines.

The protest arose from a call on social networks under the hashtag #CoronavirusFest and #DesobedienciaCivilYa.

Some groups gathered in front of the Obelisk and marched to the Government House, where they made themselves heard with horns and drums. “We are demonstrating against this unconstitutional decree that curtails our freedoms to live freely. Enough of the abuses,” said one of the protesters.

In accordance with the provisions of the decree of necessity and urgency signed by President Alberto Fernández As of this Friday, circulation between 0 and 6 in the morning is prohibited except for essential, authorized personnel or those returning from work.

In the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, only workers considered essential, members of the educational community and those who have already been expressly authorized may use public passenger transport.

The measure is valid until April 30 and also includes the suspension of social activities in private homes and meetings in public outdoor spaces of more than 20 people.

