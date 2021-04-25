The head of the Libertarian Party, Sergei Boyko, was detained over a Twitter post about an uncoordinated protest rally on April 21 in Moscow in support of Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). This is stated in the report to the deputy chief for operational work of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow, Alexander Polovinka, I got acquainted with its text TASS…

The document notes that Boyko in the recording called on “an unlimited number of people to take part in an unauthorized protest action on April 21.”

Also, to the text of the report, it is said about the need to conduct a check in relation to Boyko for the presence of an administrative offense in his actions. Boyko himself previously reported TASS, that he was detained and is in the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Tagansky district, the police left him there for the night.

On April 21, uncoordinated actions took place in support of Navalny. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a total of 14.4 thousand people took part in the actions, 6 thousand of them in the capital. As stated in the Public Monitoring Commission, 20 people were detained at the march in Moscow, 15 of them were released from the police by the night of the same day.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized Navalny’s replacement of a suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. He was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. Navalny must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.