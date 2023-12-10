Javier Milei, a 53-year-old ultra-liberal Argentine, assumes the presidency of Argentina, this Sunday, December 10, with the promise of getting the country out of its economic crisis. Starting at noon in Buenos Aires, the capital, the President of the Nation will be inaugurated in Congress, as is tradition, and he will give a speech to the citizens, who have already begun to gather in the square in front of the Congress premises with flags, t-shirts of the football team and banners. He will become the twelfth president since the return of democracy to that Latin American country forty years ago.

The radical change towards the extreme right in Argentina is what Javier Milei personifies. The “Outsider”, elected deputy in 2021, former television commentator, will take the presidential sash on a date that commemorates the 40 years of the end of the last military dictatorship, which began in 1976 and ended with the inauguration of the president Raúl Alfonsín, on December 10, 1983.

He will be sworn in in the Chamber of Deputies, along with his vice president, the lawyer Victoria Villarruel, and will take over from the unpopular outgoing center-left President, Alberto Fernández, who will hand him the presidential attributes.

After being sworn in Parliament, he will deliver his first speech as president, which will not be before the Legislative Assembly. In a symbolic act he will do so in front of “the people”, from the steps of Parliament, where he called from his X account for Argentines to come en masse.

🇦🇷 | followers of @JMilei They arrive 11 hours before the inauguration of Congress to have a preferential seat and be able to hear him speak on the steps of the Legislative Branch.pic.twitter.com/dYZxccClyw — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) December 10, 2023



He will travel by car and on foot the two kilometers that separate him from the Casa Rosada, the presidency, where he will receive foreign dignitaries in the White Room starting at 2:00 p.m. in Buenos Aires.

At 5:30 p.m. the new national cabinet will be sworn in, a team currently limited to nine ministers, in line with its promise of state austerity.

At 7:00 p.m. there will be the interreligious ceremony in the Metropolitan Cathedral and at 8:30 p.m., at the Teatro Colón, there will be a special function entertaining the new president.

And when will the Government program arrive?

The president-elect indicated that he will call an extraordinary session of Parliament in the coming days to present a first set of laws.

Although he has allied himself with the main conservative group, he will have to negotiate with his rivals, since his libertarian coalition only has a small bloc in Congress.

Both lower annual inflation, which is at 143% and continues to rise, according to official data; How to avoid recession, will be the economic challenges that must be addressed immediately. In addition, the grain-producing country needs to renew a $44 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). So he has promised to implement a shock economic plan that foresees strong spending cuts and includes dollarization. To achieve this, he will have the conservative Luis Caputo at the head of the Ministry of Economy, and Santiago Bausili, a close ally of Caputo, as director of the Central Bank.

In a sign of the challenges ahead, state energy company YPF this week raised gasoline prices at the pump by an average of 25%, and analysts and markets anticipate a sharp devaluation of the overvalued peso currency shortly after for Milei to take over.

With Reuters, Efe and local media