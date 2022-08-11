





Vélez (Argentina) defeated Talleres (Argentina) 1-0, on Wednesday night (10) at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, where they will face Flamengo, eliminated Corinthians last Wednesday (9).

Vélez reached the decisive match in a comfortable situation, after beating Talleres in the first leg by 3 to 2 playing at home. The only goal of this Wednesday’s match came from the feet of forward Julián Fernández, in the 33rd minute of the second half.

Flamengo, on the other hand, reaches the semifinals after two wins over Corinthians, 2-0, on the first leg in São Paulo, and 1-0, on the return trip at Maracanã.

