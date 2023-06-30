Brazil Agencyi

Palmeiras thrashed Bolívar (Bolivia) 4-0 to close the first phase of the Copa Libertadores as Group C leader. best overall campaign of the group stage. This condition gives Abel Ferreira’s team an important advantage, deciding at home all the playoffs, excluding the final.

First place overall! O @Palmeiras thrashed the @Bolivar_Oficial 4-0 and finished as the best CONMEBOL Group Stage campaign #Liberators once again. pic.twitter.com/NkBM6lHTEr — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) June 30, 2023

After two defeats in a row for the Brazilian, to Botafogo and Bahia, Palmeiras wanted to get back on the winning path, and did so in style in front of their fans for the continental competition. The triumph began to be built in the 24th minute of the first half. After Bolívar’s defense had a poor pass, Raphael Veiga lifted the ball in the area with a classy touch. Ron dominated in the chest and knocked for coverage to score a beautiful goal.

Nine minutes later Piquerez received the ball on the left and crossed to the area, where Artur escaped the marking to head and make it 2-0. Veiga before finishing to overcome goalkeeper Lampe.

The score received final numbers in the 39th minute, when Dudu launched Artur, who left at speed to hit the goalkeeper’s exit.

Now Palmeiras and the other 15 qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores await the drawing of the matches for the next phase of the competition, which will be held from 13:00 (Brasília time) next Wednesday (5) by the Confederação Sul- American Football (Conmebol).

All set! The 1⃣6⃣ qualified and the pots for the CONMEBOL Round of 16 draw #Liberatorsnext Wednesday. ⭐️ Who has the best campaign decides the knockout at home. in search of @GloriaEterna! pic.twitter.com/cOu6lqdYL9 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) June 30, 2023























