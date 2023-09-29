Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/28/2023 – 23:49

The first chapter of the confrontation between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors (Argentina) in search of a place in the Copa Libertadores final ended in a goalless draw, on Thursday night (28) at the Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires. A National Radio broadcast the match live.

⚽ Everything is the same at Bombonera! @BocaJrsOficial It is @Palmeiras drew goalless in the first game of the CONMEBOL Semi-Final #Libertadores! The finalist will be determined next Thursday, in São Paulo!#EternalGlory pic.twitter.com/Xe2X2pT7Fw — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) September 29, 2023

Now the teams will meet again next Thursday (5), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, to decide who will face Fluminense or Internacional in the big decision of the main club competition in South America. Tricolor and Colorado were left 2-2 last Wednesday (27) at the Maracanã stadium.

Faced with a Boca team that was being pushed by its passionate fans, the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira did little in the first half and saw the Argentine team arrive in danger on a few occasions, highlighted by two headers from Uruguayan Cavani, at 15 and at 46 minutes.

The final stage had a very similar script, and Boca Juniors even put a ball into the goal defended by Weverton in the 13th minute with Merentiel, but the move ended up being canceled due to a foul on Marcos Rocha. From then on, the Palmeiras goalkeeper had a hard time, but managed to keep the score unchanged until the final whistle.