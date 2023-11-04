First triumph for the Brazilians, who prevailed after 120′ thanks to goals from Cano and Kennedy. Advincula’s momentary equalizer was useless. At the Maracanà it ends 10 against 10 due to the expulsions of Kennedy and Fabra in the first overtime

Tricolor party under the Rio sky for a triumph with a historic flavor. Fluminense won the 64th Copa Libertadores on the Maracanà pitch, capable of achieving the feat at the second attempt after the final lost in 2008 against the Quito League. The heroes of the tricolor title are German Cano, author of the goal that unlocks the result and top scorer of the tournament with 13 goals, and the 21-year-old Kennedy, author of the definitive 2-1 in the 99th minute before seeing the red card. Cavani’s Boca Juniors are bittersweet, losing their third consecutive final after those of 2012 and 2018. Thanks to the triumph at the Maracanà, the Brazilians also collected a decent sum of 18 million dollars (which is added to the approximately 10 they received until the final). Furthermore, Flu achieves qualification for the next Recopa and the Club World Cup in one fell swoop.

tensions — The hours leading up to kick-off were lively, although less than the local authorities feared after the riots of the previous days and the invasion of over 100,000 Argentinians in the Carioca capital. The agents deployed in and around the Maracanà enclosure had to intervene on two occasions to quell attempted break-ins by several dozen Argentine fans without tickets. According to UOL, over a hundred Argentines were rejected at the turnstiles because they were in possession of counterfeit coupons. To contain the crowd at the northern entrance it was necessary to fire tear gas. There was also tension at the arrival of the Argentine ultras grouped under the symbol of “La 12”, but everything went smoothly. See also F1 | Honda reveals: "That's why we chose Aston Martin"

TRICOLOR SUPERIORITY — No surprises in the starting eleven compared to what was expected on the eve: Almiron’s Boca lined up according to the traditional 4-4-2 with Romero between the posts, Advincula and Fabra on the sidelines, the gem Barco on the left and Cavani leading the attack ; 4-2-3-1 instead for the tricolor of Fernando Diniz, with Felipe Melo at the center of the defense (however forced to come off in the 52nd minute due to the flare-up of a muscle problem), Marcelo on the left and Ganso to trigger the striker German Cano . The pace is not exactly frenetic and the script is immediately evident, with Boca giving up space and initiative to their rivals to compete with a brisk “defense and counterattack”. The Brazilians thus remain in possession of the ball, well over 70% in the first 45 minutes, but the emotions still come in drops. Little or nothing for a good half hour, to tell the truth, with the exception of a header from Cano into the arms of Romero and a violent right-footed shot from Merentiel from the edge, equally easy for Fabio. The atmosphere risks overheating due to the excessive permissiveness of the referee Roldàn, who overlooks a couple of borderline entries and a violent melee between Valentini and Ganso. See also Ceccarelli: "You need to know how to manage the restart at 24 Hours"

“DEPREDADOR” — To break the balance, thus legitimizing Fluminense’s clear territorial superiority, here is the most awaited man: the armed wing of Diniz, responsible for over half of the goals scored by Flu since the start of the tournament, who promptly clocks in in the 36th minute thanks to a deadly first-intention turn from the center of the area following a backward pass from Keno. Nothing to be done for Romero, passed by the 35-year-old from Posadas who since being in Rio has achieved a scoring average worthy of Haaland and Mbappé. Even today, like clockwork, the bomber that the Carioca fans have renamed “Depredador” takes care of it, because he is used to raiding rival areas just like tonight in the Xeneize one, punished at the second attempt. The Brazilians decide to manage the result, also encouraged by a sterile Boca and little support from Cavani (who also risks a card midway through the second half for a stomp on André). Serious mistake, that of Fluminense, because they expose themselves to the impromptu play which promptly arrives in the 72nd minute to reopen the games: a left-footed shot by Advincula from distance and the ball hits Fabio at the edge of the post for the Argentine equaliser.

fury kennedy — See also The starting lineups of Venezuela and Chile for the fourth date of the South American Qualifiers In the final, the two coaches took the risk of making some unpopular substitutions: an impalpable Cavani out for Benedetto on one side, Lima in for an inconsistent Ganso on the other, but little changed. The Brazilians wasted a gigantic opportunity in the 94th minute with Barbosa, who fired wide two meters from Romero, and all that remained was to go to extra time. There where the Brazilians find the last energy to make the winning move thanks to 20 crazy minutes from the 21-year-old Kennedy: entry in the 80th minute, yellow card in the 89th minute for dangerous play, sensational goal in the 99th minute for the new Brazilian lead and second yellow card due to excess of enthusiasm in rejoicing under the tricolor curve. The forces on the pitch were back on level terms ten minutes later, because Fabra thought it best to earn a direct red card for a slap to a rival, and everything became easier for Flu. The last quarter of an hour is a strenuous defense that projects Fluminense onto the top of the continent and explodes the joy of the Carioca fans.