The Brazilian teams that entered the field this Tuesday (27th) for the Copa Libertadores (Fluminense, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG) guaranteed qualification for the round of 16 of the continental competition. Now they await the definition of opponents for the next phase of the competition, on July 5, when Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) holds a draw.

At the Maracanã stadium, Fluminense drew 1-1 with Sporting Cristal (Peru) to secure their place at the top of Group D with 10 points. The game was broadcast live from the National Radio.

With the point secured this Tuesday, Tricolor das Laranjeiras reached a total of 10, the same score as River Plate (Argentina), who beat The Strongest (Bolivia) by 2-0 at the Monumental de Núñez stadium, in Buenos Aires, and took the second position.

Fluminense played good football against Sporting Cristal, who fought hard. But the Laranjeiras team managed to take the lead after 21 minutes of rolling ball. Keno received on the right and turned the game over to Cano, who killed in the chest and hit hard, with a right, from the middle, to score a beautiful goal.

However, at 36 minutes the Peruvian team reached equality. Hohberg lifted the ball in the area from a corner kick and Brenner headed past goalkeeper Fábio. From then on, the confrontation was open, but the team commanded by Fernando Diniz showed maturity to hold the result that guaranteed the classification.

Hurricane wins in Baixada

When the keys for the first phase of the Libertadores were defined, Group G was considered one of the most complicated, among other factors because it had two forces in Brazilian football, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG. And the teams from Brazil confirmed their strength by securing the two places in the round of 16.

In the Arena da Baixada, a Hurricane already classified wanted only to confirm the first position of its group to guarantee advantages in the knockout. And, under the command of the interim Wesley Carvalho, Athletico-PR had the decision-making power of the young striker Vitor Roque to easily beat Alianza Lima (Peru) by 3-0 and reach their goal.

In the 7th minute of the first half, attacking midfielder Vitor Bueno received the ball in midfield and hit it from the right to give the Curitiba team an early lead. In the final stage, the top scorer was Vitor Roque, who scored on the 17th minute, hitting the goalkeeper as he left, and on the 43rd minute, when he scored a cross into the area.

Vacancy with tie

The second position in Group G went to Atlético-MG, which drew 1-1 with Libertad (Paraguay) at the Defensores del Chacho stadium, in Asunción. The match was also marked by racist attacks on Brazilian goalkeeper Everson.

With the ball rolling, the home team made a better initial stage. In the final stage, the team from Paraguay maintained the superiority and opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a beautiful goal by Bareiro with a header. However, in the 22nd minute Guilherme Arana went to the bottom line and crossed to Igor Gomes, who, with freedom, hit at first to score and confirm the spot for the Rooster.

racist aggression

However, the match also had the record of regrettable scenes. After the final whistle, a Libertad fan who was in the stands walked towards goalkeeper Everson, imitating a monkey. In a note issued after the match, Atlético-MG stated that it recorded the images of the racist demonstrations and “sent them immediately to the match delegate to inform Conmebol of what happened”.

"Indignation is the word that defines the feeling of Galo in the face of racist manifestations by Libertad fans directed at goalkeeper Everson. Really severe punishments need to be applied so that these cowardly and inadmissible scenes, seen in Defensores del Chaco, do not happen in stadiums in South America", defended Galo.
























