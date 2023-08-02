Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/02/2023 – 0:34 Share

Fluminense drew 1-1 with Argentinos Juniors (Argentina), on Tuesday night (1) at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. With this result, the vacancy goes to whoever wins next Tuesday (8) at the Maracanã stadium. New equality causes the vacancy in the quarterfinals to be defined in the penalty shootout.

All the same on the way! ⚽ @AAAJoficial It is @FluminenseFC were 1-1 in the first match of the CONMEBOL Round of 16 #Liberators. The return game will be on 8/8, at Maracanã. pic.twitter.com/LbzpLAns60 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 1, 2023

Supported by their fans, Argentino Juniors started the match better and did not take long to open the scoring. In the 12th minute of the first half Ávalos hit a beautiful volley after receiving the ball in the area. Before the break, the Argentine team could have extended their advantage, but goalkeeper Fábio shone to prevent new goals.

The second half started with Fluminense more incisive, including midfielder André hitting the post in the 8th minute. Two minutes later Marcelo starred in one of the main moves of the match. After dribbling two opponents, the side ended up stepping on the knee of defender Sanchez. Despite the entrance having been given without intention, apparently, the tricolor athlete was expelled. The Argentine Juniors player left the pitch with a serious injury.

However, even with one man less, the team led by coach Fernando Diniz continued to seek victory. And the mission of the Brazilian team was facilitated in the 30th minute, when goalkeeper Martín Arias was expelled after a hard tackle on lateral Diogo Barbosa. From then on, Tricolor went all out on the attack and reached a tie thanks to a beautiful goal by full-back Samuel Xavier in the 41st minute.

⚽ Where the owl sleeps! Samuel Xavier scored a great goal to equalize for @FluminenseFC. All the same in the CONMEBOL Octaves #Liberators! pic.twitter.com/T4tJzSaeXy — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 1, 2023

Defeat at the Monumental

Another Brazilian team to play in Argentina this Tuesday was Internacional, who lost 2-1 to River Plate (Argentina) at Monumental de Núñez. Colorado even opened the scoring with Ecuadorian Enner Valencia in the 46th minute of the first half, but the Argentines turned the score around in the final stage thanks to two goals from Solari.

Argentinian turn! O @RiverPlate won the @SCInternacional and opened up an advantage in the CONMEBOL Eighths #Liberators. Next Tuesday is at Beira-Rio! pic.twitter.com/7UWmzboFUk — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 2, 2023

La Paz altitude setback

Athletico-PR was another Brazilian who lost away from home in the round of 16 first leg. The Hurricane went to the altitude of La Paz and fell by 3 to 1 against Bolívar (Bolivia). Midfielder Erick opened the scoring for Hurricane, but the home team turned around with goals from Ronnie Fernández (two) and Bejarano.