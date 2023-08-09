Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/08/2023 – 23:57

Fluminense showed cold blood to defeat Argentinos Juniors (Argentina) by 2-0 in a very tense game, this Tuesday night (8) at the Maracanã stadium, to guarantee qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores . In the next phase of the competition, Tricolor das Laranjeiras faces whoever qualifies between Flamengo and Olimpia (Paraguay).

The team led by coach Fernando Diniz arrived at this Tuesday’s clash with the advantage of deciding at home after drawing 1-1 in a match played last week at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires. However, from the opening whistle, Argentinos Juniors showed that it would be a difficult opponent to beat, closing well in defense and looking for opportunities to counterattack. Fluminense, on the other hand, even created opportunities, but failed in the finalizations.

As a result, the score remained unchanged until the second half, when, in the 40th minute, the ball fell to Samuel Xavier, who dropped a bomb in the corner of the goal defended by Acosta to open the scoring. Needing a victory, the Argentine team went on the attack, and Fluminense took advantage of the spaces to expand in added time. At 51, Daniel released John Kennedy. The attacker advanced at speed, dribbled past Villalba and hit the goalkeeper’s exit to give final numbers to the scoreboard.

Inter eliminates River Plate

Another Brazilian to make it to the quarterfinals was Internacional. In a match played at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, Colorado beat River Plate (Argentina) by 2-1 in regular time to force the penalty shootout, in which it won by 9 to 8.

Needing to win after losing 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16, played in Buenos Aires, the team from Rio Grande do Sul launched the attack from the first minute of the ball rolling. And the best opportunities in the first half were created by Ecuadorian Enner Valencia, who stopped goalkeeper Armani.

In the second half, Colorado even opened a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Mercado and Alan Patrick. However, Rojas cashed in the 44th minute and forced the penalty shootout, in which Internacional was more efficient to win by 9-8.

Defeat on penalties

Who also decided his life on penalties was Athletico-PR, which, at the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, beat Bolívar (Bolivia) by 2-0 to force the penalty shootout, after losing by 3-1 in the confrontation round trip disputed at the altitude of La Paz.

In the 90th minute, Hurricane began building its victory over Bolívar in the 30th minute of the first half with Fernandinho, in a penalty kick. The Brazilian team continued to press and reached the second at 21 of the final stage with Vitor Roque.

As Athletico-PR’s 2-0 victory lasted until the end of the 90 minutes, the spot had to be decided on penalties, in which defender Thiago Heleno failed and allowed Bolívar to win by 5-4.