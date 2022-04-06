Flamengo began its journey in the Copa Libertadores by defeating Sporting Cristal (Peru) 2-0, on Tuesday night (5th) at the National Stadium in Lima. As a result, Rubro-Negro took the lead in Group H with three points.

⚫️ Win, win! O @Flamengo hit the @ClubSCristal 2-0 away from home in CONMEBOL Group Stage debut #Liberators. Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho scored the goals. pic.twitter.com/OSsoC7NeY5 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) April 6, 2022

Undefined before the game

Despite having a positive debut in the continental competition, a result that serves to stave off frustration after losing the Carioca title to Fluminense, Rubro-Negro experienced moments of uncertainty before the ball rolled.

The uncertainty was caused by the state of emergency decreed by the Peruvian government last Monday (4) to contain violent protests due to the increase in fuel and fertilizer prices.

Thus, hours before the match, the Peruvian Sports Institute even released a note announcing that the match was postponed, information confirmed by Conmebol. However, minutes later, the same South American Football Confederation spoke again, informing that the game would take place, but at a different time (from 10 pm) and without the presence of the fans, after the local government ended the curfew that was in force in the Andean country since the first minute of this Tuesday.

quiet debut

With the ball rolling, Flamengo had no difficulty in imposing itself against an opponent that was clearly technically inferior. And the score was still open in the first half, at 21 minutes. Matheuzinho received on the right, advanced to the baseline and crossed to Bruno Henrique, who scored first.

The second came out just 41 minutes into the final stage, when Lázaro pushed it to Matheuzinho on the right, who advanced at speed and hit a cross.

Rubro-Negro returns to the field for the competition on Tuesday (12) of next week, when they receive Talleres (Argentina) at the Maracanã stadium.

