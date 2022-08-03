





Flamengo showed that it is a great candidate to win the Copa Libertadores title by defeating Corinthians 2-0, on Tuesday night (2) at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, in the first leg of the quarterfinals. of the competition.

⚫ Game over in Itaquera! With goals from Arrascaeta and Gabi, the @Flamengo won the @Corinthians 2-0 and started ahead in the CONMEBOL quarterfinals #Liberators. pic.twitter.com/Mur6A6Av7b — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 3, 2022

Now, the spot in the semifinals will be defined next Tuesday (9), when the teams meet again, but at the Maracanã stadium. Whoever advances takes the winner of the clash between Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina) and Talleres (Argentina).

Supported by more than 45,000 fans, Timão started putting pressure on Rubro-Negro. And Corinthians’ first opportunity came just after 3 minutes, when Maycon played for Yuri Alberto, who sent it to Gustavo Mosquito, who finished for Santos’ defense. A minute later, the Parque São Jorge team had another opportunity, with a shot by Maycon that went over the goal.

Faithful Nation

Beautiful party on CONMEBOL Wednesdays #Liberators pic.twitter.com/0OSKSn6ZjN — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 3, 2022

Flamengo, on the other hand, created the first good opportunity in the 16th minute. Arrascaeta launched for forward Pedro, who, under pressure, finished for Cássio’s defense. From then on, the team led by Dorival Júnior took charge of the match.

In the 32nd minute, Rubro-Negro almost opened the scoring, when Arrascaeta finished from the edge of the area to defend Cássio. However, four minutes later the Uruguayan was more efficient to open the scoring. After Cantillo’s failure to leave the ball, shirt 14 hit a beautiful cross kick through coverage, from the edge of the area, to overcome the Corinthians goalkeeper.

With the disadvantage on the scoreboard, coach Vítor Pereira returned from the break making two changes, the entry of striker Roger Guedes in place of midfielder Adson and Giuliano in place of Cantillo.

But, even with the changes, Flamengo continued better, and reached the second after just five minutes, when Rodinei found Gabriel Barbosa, who hit a plate, from the left, giving no chances to goalkeeper Cássio.

The teams created opportunities side by side, but the score remained unchanged until the final score.

Before the confrontation for the continental competition, Timão and Rubro-Negro play for the Brasileiro. Corinthians will visit Avai next Saturday (6th) at the Ressacada stadium. On the same day, Flamengo visits São Paulo at Morumbi.







