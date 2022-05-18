Even with one less man, Corinthians managed to hold a 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors (Argentina), this Tuesday (17th) at Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, for Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

This was a great result for Timão, which maintains the leadership of the group, now with eight points, one more than the Argentines.

Corinthians managed to open the scoring in the 15th minute of the first half, when Raul Gustavo touched the ball, which left for midfielder Du Queiroz to kick from the left to overcome goalkeeper Rossi.

However, in the 41st minute, the Argentine team managed to equalize. After the ball was lifted in the area, Maycon lost on high and Benedetto dominated to finish the cross.

In the final stage, the team led by coach Vítor Pereira had to split up after the expulsion of midfielder Cantillo. But the 1-1 lasted until the final whistle.

After the challenge against Boca in Libertadores, Timão plays for the Brasileiro, next Sunday (22), when they play classic with São Paulo in Itaquera. For the continental competition, the team returns to play against Always Ready (Bolivia).