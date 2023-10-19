Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/19/2023 – 0:16

Corinthians beat Internacional 4-3 in the penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, to guarantee themselves in the big decision of the Copa Libertadores of women’s football, where they will star in a historic Derby with Palmeiras for the competition title. . The classification of Brabas do Timão was guaranteed in a match played this Wednesday (18) at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, in Cali.

This will be the second Brazilian final in the history of the continental competition, after Corinthians won their second Women’s Libertadores title in 2019 by defeating Ferroviária 2-0 in the decision played in Ecuador.

Betting on a reactive game, in which counterattacks were their greatest weapon, Internacional reached the goal first. In the 31st minute of the first half, Belén Aquino launched Priscila deep. Shirt number 19 started at speed and hit goalkeeper Lelê. However, in the 33rd minute of the final stage Vic Albuquerque scored a great header to leave everything equal and force a penalty shootout.

In the maximum penalties, Brabas do Timão were more efficient than Gurias Coloradas to close the dispute 4-3 and guarantee themselves in the decision.

The Women’s Libertadores decision will be played next Saturday (21), starting at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium.