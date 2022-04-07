Atlético-MG achieved an important 2-0 victory over Tolima (Colombia) in the game that opened its participation in Group D of the Copa Libertadores, this Wednesday (6th) at Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

Strong rooster! O @Athletic debuted in the CONMEBOL Group Stage #Liberators with victory over @cdtolima by 2-0. Nacho Fernández and Tchê Tchê scored the goals. pic.twitter.com/s4zJ4rTCaY — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) April 7, 2022

The three points achieved away from home left Galo sharing the leadership of the group with Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), who beat América-MG earlier in the competition.

In a busy match, the team led by coach Antonio Mohamed managed to open the scoring in the 44th minute of the first half, when Savarino found Nacho, who hit goalkeeper Domínguez’s exit.

Despite the advantage of the current Brazilian champion and the Copa do Brasil, the confrontation remained open in the final stage. But Atlético-MG was more efficient and expanded in the 33rd minute, when Tchê Tchê took advantage of the live ball in the area after a corner kick.

Now, the Rooster focuses on his debut for the Brazilian, on Sunday (10) against Internacional. The next commitment for Libertadores is against América-MG on Wednesday (13).

