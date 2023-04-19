Athletico-PR defeated Atlético-MG by 2-1, on Tuesday night (18) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, in the first Brazilian classic of the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores. With the three points won, Hurricane takes the lead in Group G of the competition with four points, while Galo remains in the last spot, without any points.

⚫ ️ Play at Arena da Baixada! In the national classic, the @AthleticoPR won the @Athletic by 2-1 and reached 4️⃣ points in CONMEBOL Group G #Liberators.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/1PAoQBRe4H — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) April 19, 2023

Related news:

Pushed by their fans, Athletico-PR did not take long to gain the lead. At six minutes Vitor Roque received the ball in the middle. Once in control, the 18-year-old striker got rid of an opponent’s marking and left at speed to open space and cross to score a beautiful goal.

Hurricane remained better in the match, putting pressure on a Rooster who found difficulties in attack and failed in defense. In the 33rd minute, the judge, with the help of the VAR (video referee), ended up awarding a penalty when he indicated that the ball had deflected off Paulinho’s arm inside the area. The Uruguayan David Terans went to the penalty spot and did not forgive.

Atlético-MG even managed to discount Hyoran with a free kick in the 18th minute of the second half, but the bid was annulled by the judge with the help of VAR because of interference by Jamerson, who was offside.

However, at 24 minutes Paulinho managed to score the goal of honor for the Rooster, when Hulk pulled a counterattack through the middle and played deep for the number 10 to hit Bento’s exit.

One more from the scorer! ⚽ Paulinho decreased to @Athletic and reached 5️⃣ CONMEBOL goals #Liberators. pic.twitter.com/pJRS2ZnPX3 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) April 19, 2023

In the next round, Atlético-MG will host Alianza Lima (Peru) at the Mineirão and Athletico-PR will visit Libertad (Paraguay) at the Defensores Del Chaco stadium, in Asunción.

flu triumph

Another team to triumph at home to lead their group was Fluminense. Playing in front of more than 52,000 fans at the Maracanã stadium, the Laranjeiras team overcame The Strongest (Bolivia) by 1-0 to maintain the lead of Group D with six points. The only goal of the match was scored by defender Nino in the 39th minute of the opening stage.

Tricolor’s next commitment in the continent’s main club competition is against River Plate (Argentina), on May 2nd at the Maracanã stadium.

victory in the end

Internacional also won by a simple score, thanks to a goal by Alemão, but the victim was Metropolitanos (Venezuela) at the Beira Rio stadium. The result earned him the leadership of Group B with four points. Colorado’s next match in the competition is against Nacional (Uruguay) on May 3rd.