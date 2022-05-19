América-MG drew 2-2 with Tolima (Colombia) and saw their chances of advancing in the Copa Libertadores run out. After the result achieved on Wednesday night (18) at Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué, Coelho has the ambition to win a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

⏱️ Game over! @cdtolima and @AmericaMG drew 2-2 for CONMEBOL Group D #Liberators. Coelho is out of contention for a spot in the round of 16. pic.twitter.com/Swhzui93W6 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 19, 2022

However, to achieve this goal, América, which occupies the last position of Group D with two points, needs to finish the first phase in third position, which is currently occupied by Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador), who has five points and faces Atlético -MG next Thursday (19) at Mineirão. Coelho plays its last match for Libertadores against Del Valle, next Wednesday (25)

The game

The match started with the Colombian team better, pushing the Minas Gerais team to the defense. However, América-MG managed to take advantage of the spaces given by the opponent to counter-attack and open the scoring after six minutes, when the side Marlon took advantage of the leftover ball inside the area to finish in the angle.

With the disadvantage on the scoreboard, Tolima went on the attack once and for all. But it was Coelho who managed to score, this time in the 26th minute from a penalty kick by defender Iago Maidana.

After opening a two-goal difference in such a short time, coach Vagner Mancini decided to push back his team’s lines even further. However, it didn’t take long for this to prove to be a wrong option, because even before the break Tolima equalized the score with Plata, in the 39th minute, and Michael Rangel three minutes later.

In the final stage, América-MG had a more daring posture, including hitting a ball on the crossbar, but it was insufficient to overcome once again Tolima’s good defense.

Now Coelho turns his attention to the Brasileiro, where he receives Botafogo on Saturday (21) at Independência.