LIBERTY

The Gumarelo leads the Apertura tournament with Guaireña, but with one game less, and comes from beating Sol de América (0-2), with goals from Daniel Bocanegra and Oscar Cardozo, another of the fixed in the technician’s scheme.

In fact, Garnero, who debuted this season on the bench of the Asuncion team, expressed his satisfaction with the assembly shown after a series of encounters that questioned the reading of his scheme by the players.

The truth is that the “cabbage” boasts one of the most attractive campuses in the Guarani competition, with Cardozo as a motor and a tireless Ivan franco a line behind, but before taking the lead he was settled in the irregularity.