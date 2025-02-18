“Libertad” not to learn a language at school

Who wants to learn Valencian in the Valencian Community? That is the question that President Carlos Mazón seems to be doing to his fellow citizens with the consultation that will be held between February 25 and March 4 in the educational centers of the region from children to secondary school about whether they want to teach in Valencian or in Castilian.

The proposal has received multiple criticisms, inside and outside. They were expected from families, teachers, municipal school tips or opposition parties. Perhaps not so much of institutions as the Diputación de Valencia (governed by the Popular Party). The Public Ensenyament Platform has convened for next Saturday, February 22, mobilizations in the three capitals (Alicante, Castelló and Valencia) to show its rejection of the consultation.

President Mazón argues – which is not at his best after the management he made of the Dana – that he does for the “freedom” of families. The freedom to learn something, must be, the freedom to steal your children with knowledge and thus achieve the success of learning one less language. Who was not going to love him?

It is assumed that the following consultation that Mazón will make will be about whether families want their children to learn English. Or geography. Always for the sake of freedom.

Compromís announced Monday that the consultation has appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community. In addition to the pedagogical reasons – “it has no base,” they say – the organizational adds. “It will involve generating bureaucratic chaos in the centers, since it is too late and will collapse the admission and enrollment process. We are convinced that consultation is a smoke curtain to try to divert the attention of Mazón’s negligence and the Minister of Education for the Dana, ”they say.

The causes in the Courts to Mazón are accumulated, although everything is a bit: his Law of Educational Freedom, from which this consultation comes out, expects a turn in the Constitutional Court.

This week we talked about …

Ayuso’s plan to put the ESO in school, he hangs from a thread (legal). It may not be signed or sure, but the idea of ​​the Madrid government to put 1st and 2nd of ESO in schools, recovering the old structure that had with EGB and BUP, advances. The 52 schools that will offer it the next course are already known, although the idea does not like families or institute directors and rubbing the illegality.

ETA in Basque selectivity? 14 years have passed since the band announced the end of terrorism, and Basque society wonders if it is time to include any question in the university access test. The Government has expressed that it would see it “normal”, just like the Memory Institute (Gogora), but the rector of the Basque Public University, who organizes the evidence, has denied it. At least for the moment.

The students of the Complutense are organized: boycott after boycott. This week the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and then the Exvox Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who was going to participate in an act. The massive presence of students shouting, among others, of “outside, fascists, of the university” ended up causing the suspension of the act. Unixlapublic and the Student Front have been the associations that have organized the escraches.

To upload note

“We need at least twice the financing.” The rector of the Rey Juan Carlos University says so In this interview. Not even having the label of being “the University of the PP” helps you when you have Ayuso, who has shown his animosity for public campuses several times.

Does creativity have to do with intelligence? Throughout history there have been different theories about it, even contrary. Professor Eva Aladro reviews what says (so far) research on this subject. Here you can read it.

Photovoltaic pergolas against heat in Balearic schools. It is a pilot project that seeks to anticipate the arrival of summer, always suffered in schools. The idea is to install photovoltaic pergolas that give shade and generate energy. It sounds good, to see how it materializes.

