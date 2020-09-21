Ramón Díaz’s team comes from suffering a very tough defeat against Boca in Copa Libertadores at home. In the tournament, you need a victory yes or yes to cut points.

At the moment he is third with 39 points and with a victory he would go to Olimpia and would be three behind Cerro Porteño.

The Rioja would put on the court: Martín Silva; Iván Piris, Luis Cardozo, Paulo César da Silva and Matías Espinoza; Antonio Bareiro, Alexander Mejía, Hugo Martínez and Rodrigo Bogarín; Carlos Sebastián Ferreira and Óscar Cardozo.