“We are carrying out an evolutionary maintenance of Libero Mail. We apologize for the momentary inconvenience and invite you to try again later. Libero staff”. This is the message that appears on the homepage of the Libero site, as well as on that of Virgilio. This is why email accounts are down today, Wednesday June 14th. Virgilio and Libero are not down as happened at the end of January when the accounts remained inaccessible for a few days: the service is blocked.