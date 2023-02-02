Free and Virgilio mail, everything is back to normal. ”We inform our users that, after overcoming the inefficiency and the progressive reopening of all mailboxes starting from 26 January, the process of restoring all the accessory functions of the Libero mail and Virgilio mail has also been concluded, as well as access to e-mails through the Libero mail app has been fully available for ios users since yesterday”, said Italiaonline, the company that manages the two providers, in a note. The toll-free number 800 591 829 remains active for all those who need it, strengthened in recent days due to the physiological increase in calls; colleagues and colleagues continue their work of providing each user with the necessary support.

”With the full return to normality, the intention to provide refreshment to the users involved in the disservice is confirmed, with different methods depending on the services subscribed”, we read. ”The types of refreshments will be communicated in the next few days through messages delivered to the e-mail boxes of all our users”. At the conclusion of the story, ”we renew our apologies to our users and confirm that our priority has been, from the first day of the disruption, to protect the integrity of the data of the millions of Italians who have been our users for years. Our most precious asset”.