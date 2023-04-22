Bulk carrier KS Hodong under the flag of Liberia ran aground near the port of Shakhtersk on Sakhalin. This was announced on Saturday, April 22, by the head of the maritime rescue sub-center of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Mark Korzhenko.

“The bulk carrier KS Hodong under the Liberian flag came to load coal in the port of Shakhtersk, was at anchor, the weather worsened, and at 18:50 Moscow time on Friday [21 апреля] ran aground when trying to shoot from anchor, ”he said “RIA News”.

It is specified that there are 20 crew members on board, of which four are representatives of South Korea, the rest are citizens of the Philippines. There were no casualties, as was the oil spill.

According to Korzhenko, the bulk carrier did not transmit a distress signal, and the issue of refloating the vessel is now being decided.

