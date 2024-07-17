Liberia trial | The person acquitted of war crimes will receive hundreds of thousands of euros in compensation from Finland – “Let’s consider whether to settle for that”

The Liberia Trial|According to a recent decision, Gibril Massaquoi, who was found innocent, will receive a total of around 390,000 euros from the Finnish government.

The man will be paid a total of approximately 390,000 euros for the suffering caused by the loss of liberty and the loss of income, Massaquoi’s lawyer Kaarle Gummerus confirm to HS. The share of compensation for suffering is more than 280,000 euros.

Massaquoi, a Sierra Leonean living in Finland, demanded a total of about 815,000 euros in compensation from the Finnish government for loss of freedom and loss of income. The claim for compensation is one of the largest that has been presented to the state in similar cases.

Massaquoi initially demanded 1,000 euros per day from the Finnish state for his 709-day loss of freedom. According to the decision of the State Treasury, compensation for suffering will be paid to Massaquoi at 400 euros per day.

Massaquoi demanded more than 100,000 euros in compensation for the loss of income. It was realized in the decision of the State Treasury, says Gummerus.

Gummerus says that he only briefly informed Massaquoi of the now decided compensation amounts. He himself has not yet read the decision of the Treasury.

“Let’s go through the decision in more detail and consider whether to settle for it or whether to file a lawsuit against the state separately,” says Gummerus.

Prosecutors had demanded that Massaquoi be punished for, among other things, murders and a gross war crime in the Liberian civil war between 1999 and 2003.

According to the Court of Appeal, there was no evidence of the man’s guilt for any crime, and neither was Pirkanmaa in the spring of 2022, the district court dismissed all charges against Massaquoi for war crimes in Liberia.

According to the district court, there was no evidence that Massaquoi had participated in the acts mentioned in the charges with the certainty that would have been required for the verdict. The verdict would have required so-called full proof, that is, there must be no reasonable doubt about guilt.

According to the court, there was no evidence that Massaquoi was the same person for whom the witnesses used the name Gibril Massaquoi in addition to, for example, the name Angel Gabriel.

In addition the defense had been able to present evidence that Massaquoi was not in Liberia at the time of the crimes mentioned in the indictment.