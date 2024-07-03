Liberia trial | A man acquitted of war crimes demands record compensations from the Finnish state

The Liberia Trial|Gibril Massaquoi, who was found innocent, spent more than 700 days in prison.

in Finland resident Sierra Leonean Gibril Massaquoi demands huge compensations from the state.

He was accused of serious crimes in the war crimes case in Liberia, but the Court of Appeal of Turku dismissed all charges in January. The judgment of acquittal has gained legal force.

Massaquoi demands a total of around 815,000 euros in compensation from the Finnish government, his lawyer confirms Kaarle Gummerus for HS.

According to Massaquoi, he should be compensated one thousand euros per day for his 709-day loss of freedom, or a total of 709,000 euros. In addition, he demands compensation of more than 100,000 euros for the loss of income.

The claim for compensation is decided by the State Treasury.

If Massaquoi’s claim is accepted as it is, it is reportedly the largest daily compensation ever.

However, in some well-known cases in the past, the State Treasury has ended up paying clearly less compensation than required.

If Gibril Massaquoi is not satisfied with the future compensation solution of the National Treasury, he can, if he wishes, take the matter to the district court.

The claim for compensation was reported earlier on Wednesday Over.

Massaquoi the compensation claim of more than 800,000 euros is one of the largest that has been presented to the state in similar cases.

However, it is not nearly the biggest.

Accused of murdering her husband Anneli Auer demanded from the state no less than 2.5 million euros in compensation for the suffering and loss of income due to the loss of liberty.

However, Auer clearly received less compensation than he demanded.

In 2016, the State Treasury awarded him more than half a million euros. Compensation for suffering was paid for 611 days of deprivation of liberty. Auer received 800 euros in compensation for each day.

Auer still took the case to court, where he received additional compensation of 23,000 euros.

Auer’s daily allowance of 800 euros is reportedly still the highest ever in Finland.

A man who sat in prison for more than three years innocent of murder demanded compensation of more than one million euros from the state. He too received compensation clearly less than what he demanded, i.e. about 500,000 euros.

Prosecutors had demanded that Massaquoi be punished for, among other things, murders and a gross war crime in the Liberian civil war between 1999 and 2003.

According to the Court of Appeal, no evidence of the man’s guilt was found for any crime. The district court of Pirkanmaa also acquitted him of all charges in April 2022.