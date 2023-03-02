Last May, in Liberia’s Grand Cape Mount County, Varney (not his real name) washed his face with water from the Mafa River. About three kilometers away, five-year-old Musa drank water from the same source. It was something normal among the inhabitants who lived on the banks of the river, but shortly after, Varney went blind and Musa died of diarrhea. Another thirty locals suffered from fever and skin rashes and the dead fauna of the river began to float on the surface. The preliminary analyzes Conducted by the Liberian Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicated that the water contained “higher than permitted levels of free cyanide.” The agency suspected that the origin was the gold extraction company Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), a subsidiary of the Canadian multinational Avesoro Resources Inc. BMMC reacted by saying that “categorically rejected” the EPA’s findings and “disagreeed” with them, claiming they were based on insufficient evidence.

This is not the first time that the company has been accused of contaminating the area. In March 2016, a defect in a processing plant led to the release of harmful chemicals, including cyanide and arsenic. More than 25 people fell ill and BMMC was fined $10,000 (about 9,400 euros). Something similar happened in 2017 with MNG-Gold, another subsidiary of Avesoro Resources. The company was accused of dumping nearly 11.5 million liters of toxic chemicals and heavy metals into the Sein Stream in Bong County. A report by the public body National Concessions Office discovered that several inhabitants of the area had suffered vomiting and detected blood in their urine and feces. The document claimed that the contaminants would remain in the environment for several decades, calling MNG’s slow reaction “unjustifiable, reckless and inconsiderate.” Avesoro temporarily suspended its activities, but he stated thataccording to the results of its own investigations, “a small overflow of water” from its waste storage plant had not had “adverse effects on any human settlement.”

Nor is Avesoro the only mining company accused of contamination in Liberia. In a 2021 report, the independent research organization Swedwatch revealed that Firestone Liberia, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc, was responsible for the high levels of toxic contaminants present in the Farmington River. Residents of neighboring communities reported that they had suffered from infections, skin rashes and nausea, and that river fauna was decimated. No action was taken against the company, which denied being aware of any negative consequences of its activity for the inhabitants of the area.

insufficient sanctions

Every time Liberia’s rivers are polluted, the people who depend on them suffer enormous damage to their health and livelihoods. However, as in many other crises, women are more affected for various reasons. For example, pregnant women are more vulnerable to serious health problems from consuming contaminated food or water, and women and girls need clean water to maintain a healthy level of hygiene during menstruation. And since it is estimated that worldwide 72% of water for domestic use is collected by women and 14%, children, these groups are more exposed to robberies and rapes when the water has to be carried from afar. In Liberia and other countries, women and girls are also often assigned domestic tasks that require their use, such as cooking and watering crops, and if they are unable to do so, they are at increased risk of domestic violence. In addition, the decrease in women’s income, due to the consequences of pollution in fishing and agriculture, added to food insecurity, leaves them more exposed to sexual exploitation and abuse.

In response to complaints against companies polluting rivers, the Liberian government has conducted assessments, in some cases imposed fines, and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a clean and safe environment. However, its penalties have always been light and insufficient to get billion-dollar companies to seriously rethink their practices. A more effective strategy would be to review the rules and regulations for the granting of exploitation permits to multinationals, as well as to establish clear and binding rules that require companies to respect basic rights, with special emphasis on the particular damages that affect to women and children. Violations must result in the revocation of licenses. When it is clear that a mining company has breached its contract and caused damage to local communities, the Liberian government must assert its sovereignty and hold multinationals to their responsibilities.

Margaret Nigba is the founder and CEO of Her Voice Liberia, an attorney and an Aspen New Voices Fellow. This article was initially published in English by the platform African Arguments.

