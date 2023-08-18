In the decisive session for access to the climax of qualifying, the best is Bez, who is also brought back to the pits on a scooter by Valentino Rossi. Behind him Vinales, Pecco and Binder. Out of the 10 Marc Marquez, hindered by Pol Espargaro (investigated), Marini and Bastianini

Marco Bezzecchi faster than the rain. In the second free practice session of the MotoGP Austrian GP (here the times), marred by a few drops of water that began to fall about 24′ from the end of the session, but without impacting the time attack, the rider of the Ducati VR46 puts everyone in line in front of its boss, Valentino Rossi. The nine-time world champion, who at the end of the session also takes Bez back to the pits on his scooter after his Desmosedici leaves him without petrol, widens his eyes at the performance of his pupil: in 1:28.533 Bezzecchi in fact precedes Maverick Viñales (+0.044) with an Aprilia that confirms its good momentum, and the leader of the World Championship, Pecco Bagnaia, third with the Ducati at 0.288s. A lot of Italy in the ideal front row of riders who go directly to Q2. See also They will also be friendly... but what a flop for Germany and Brazil

the ten in q2 — Behind them, the Top-10 of those promoted to the noble phase of qualifying includes: 4. Brad Binder (+0.330) with a KTM on the rise compared to the difficult Free Practice-1; 5. Johann Zarco (+0.388) who ended the morning in the lead with his Ducati Pramac; 6. his partner Jorge Martin (+0.479); 7. the winner of Silverstone, Aleix Espargaro with the second Aprilia (+0.519); 8. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) up 0.563; 9. Fabio Quartararo (+0.622), who doesn’t shine like in the morning, but keeps the Yamaha going and 10. Miguel Oliveira (+0.627) with the Aprilia RNF.

the excluded — In a session that was not entirely linear due to the weather conditions, the following remained out, among others: Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), rejected from Q2 by just 26 thousandths; Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), 0.777 behind; Marc Marquez (Honda Hrc, +0.823), braked in a good lap by Pol Espargaro in a maneuver put under observation by the Stewards; Enea Bastianini (Ducati, +0.982), who also crashed at turn 2 when the track was slightly damp, and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha, +1.088). Jack Miller is also in trouble, 14th with the Ktm and Joan Mir, sadly last at 1″8 with the Honda. For all of them the appointment is at 10.50 tomorrow, with Q1.