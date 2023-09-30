Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 18:18

Recently integrated into the municipal Ruas Abertas program, the traditional Liberdade neighborhood, in the center of São Paulo, will have four of its roads closed to cars on Sundays and holidays, starting next week, October 1st. The streets will be opened for the exclusive use and circulation of pedestrians, between 9 am and 8 pm, in a proposal similar to what is already happening on Avenida Paulista, which has been part of the same program since 2015.

The closed roads will be Rua dos Estudantes (between Av. da Liberdade and Rua da Glória), Rua dos Aflitos, Rua Américo de Campos (stretch between Rua Galvão Bueno and Rua da Glória) and Rua Galvão Bueno ( stretch between Rua Américo de Campos and Praça da Liberdade). The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) will monitor traffic in the region and guide drivers regarding necessary detours.

The implementation of the project is experimental in nature, with the possibility of adjustments, according to the City Hall. In the 2nd stage of Ruas Abertas Liberdade, works are planned in the region, such as widening sidewalks.

Ruas Abertas na Avenida Paulista was turned into law in 2016 by the current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, then mayor of São Paulo. Today the city’s main avenue is entirely closed in both directions from 8am to 4pm, on Sundays and public holidays.

In June, City Hall opened a public consultation to understand how the neighborhood’s population would receive the program. The ministry said it had received more than 4,000 contributions in the process, with 89% approval in relation to the proposal to close roads on Sundays in the region.

Defenders of the model point out that this helps people reoccupy public space, boost local commerce, as well as promoting environmental benefits by not using cars.

For City Hall, closing Liberdade to traffic is an initiative that “prioritizes the qualification of urban space based on the needs of pedestrians”, and that offers conditions that encourage “people’s permanence, walkability and the strengthening of the region as a strong tourist and commercial attraction”.

“It was a process really carried out closely, with people, which will increase the space available for pedestrians in the region by 174%”, said the advisor to the Municipal Department of Urbanism and Licensing, Pedro Fernandes.

Project also received criticism

In two public hearings, there was also criticism from neighborhood residents and business owners. They claim that encouraging greater movement of people can bring more dirt, noise problems and increased violence. Shopkeepers understand that the measure could attract street vendors who, without an operating license, sell counterfeit goods at prices below regular traders.

Another group that was not enthusiastic about the idea was the exhibiting artisans, who set up their stalls in Praça da Liberdade on weekends to sell their products. They claim to depend on cars to transport the materials used to assemble the tents,

“The artisans bring the products and the tent by car. We won’t be able to unload because they will close the streets. It will greatly interfere with our work”, says artisan Eiko Tabeta, secretary and coordinator of the Feira da Liberdade Exhibitors Association.