Liberbank obtained a net profit of 41 million euros in 2020, 63.1% less than in 2019, after allocating 241 million to write-offs, of which 121 million are to anticipate the impact of the economic deterioration in the coming years and to cover the increased risk of its customers. In a relevant fact sent that Tuesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the bank explains that, despite the impact of the coronavirus, its commercial dynamism allowed it to improve all the margins of its income statement, while its solvency .

Liberbank, in the process of merging with Unicaja Banco, which “is progressing according to schedule”, reduced its credit default to 2.9% compared to 3.25% in 2019, while portfolio coverage increased to 56%. By virtue of this operation, Liberbank shareholders will receive one newly issued ordinary share of Unicaja Banco for every 2.7705 of Liberbank, which means that Unicaja Banco shareholders will control 59.5% of the capital of the new entity and those of Liberbank will have 40.5%.

The bank’s balance sheet increased by 13.3% in 2020, thanks to the increase in customer funds (8.9%) and productive credit investment (9.7%), driven by mortgage activity, whose balance vivo grew 7.5%, with a market share in new formalizations of 6.8%.

In total, productive credit investment reached 26,530 million euros in 2020, representing an increase of 9.7% year-on-year. The new formalizations of operations added 7,855 million euros of new financing, after growing by 14.7%.

Financing for productive activities reached 6,454 million euros for the year as a whole, 13.4% more than the previous year, driven by financing with ICO guarantees to companies, SMEs and the self-employed, which was 2,136 million euros, with an average guarantee of 75%.

The business financing portfolio is highly diversified by activity sector, with “limited exposure to those with the greatest impact expected by covid-19,” explains Liberbank. Net interest income –which includes the main income– reached 512 million euros after growing by 9.6%.

Only in the fourth quarter of the year, the interest margin was 128 million, while that from retail activity totaled 104 million, the quarterly figure “higher since official rates are negative,” the note highlights.

For its part, fee income continued to improve and stood at 235 million, with an increase of 23.5% that includes almost the entire amount (38 out of 43 million), of the complementary commission for the novation of the contract with the insurer Caser.

The results from financial operations remained low, at 6 million euros, while the item of other operating products (which includes the contribution to the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the Single Resolution Fund and the tax on deposits, among others concepts) subtracted 85 million.

As a result, the gross margin improved by 10%, to € 704 million, while general administrative expenses fell by 2%, to € 333 million, so the bank’s efficiency ratio improved by 8.3 points percentage points and stood at 53.8%.

Thus, the operating margin –which reflects the evolution of the pure banking business– reached 328 million, which represented an increase of 27.7%.