From: Bona Hyun

Ex-US General Ben Hodges considers the liberation of Crimea to be realistic. For this, however, Ukraine needs certain weapons from the West.

KIEV – Crimea could become the center of attention as Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues. There are signs that Russia is concerned about acts of sabotage in Crimea and is already preparing to defend itself. But would a military success even be realistic? Former US General Ben Hodges believes Ukraine will be able to liberate Crimea in the summer as part of the recently launched counter-offensive. Liberating Crimea by the end of August is one of the “goals of the offensive.”

Liberation of Crimea by the end of August: ex-general states requirement

Hodges expects Crimea to be liberated by the end of the summer, “if the West provides Ukrainian forces with everything they need, especially long-range precision weapons,” the ex-general writes in a report for the Center for European Policy Analysis .

Hodges further writes: “Then the long-range precision weapons could reach important targets in Crimea and that would enable them to render the peninsula untenable for Russian forces. That’s why the delivery of the British Storm Shadow cruise missiles was such an important contribution.” Crimea is “the crucial terrain of this war.”

Ex-US general hoping for ATACMS for Ukraine

Hodges also hopes that Biden will “finally give in” and provide ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles to Ukraine. “It would be a significant contribution to what Ukrainian forces can achieve on the ground and would give the offensive a tremendous boost,” Hodges said. US President Joe Biden recently said that the ATACMS are now “in play”, meaning their delivery is being considered after more than a year.

In any case, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was already optimistic at the end of December 2022 that his country could get these weapons in the Ukraine war. The ATACMS have a range of up to 300 kilometers and could decisively help the offensive on the ground. According to Kiev, they would be able to target the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, or even parts of Russia.

Capture of Crimea in Ukraine war would be ‘difficult but possible’

But would the Ukrainians be successful in conquering Crimea despite the arms delivery? Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps colonel and senior adviser to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), has already hypothesized the course of an offensive in Crimea. In his analysis, Cancian assumes that the Ukrainian offensive will last several months. A quick march through is probably not possible for the Ukrainian soldiers, instead one could expect an “extended siege”, judged Cancian.

The main thing is to smash the infrastructure of the Russian army. The most strategic point is the bridge over the Kerch Strait. It bridges the strait and connects Crimea to mainland Russia. With the capture of the Crimean Bridge, the most important supply route for the Russian military would be cut off. Cancian considers such a conquest to be “difficult, but possible.” The first liberation strikes by the Ukrainian army will probably not hit Crimea from land, but from the air, according to Cancian. (bohy)