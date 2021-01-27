B.do not let us die at the last moment! More precisely: be killed. On January 27, 1945, this thought dominated most of the 1200 or so men, women and children who were still vegetating in the blocks of Auschwitz I. Also the 13-year-old Tomáš Weiss from Bratislava, who was deported to this hell on earth in the spring of 1944. The number B14543 was tattooed on his arm. Tomáš Weiss.

Since a little over a week ago the concentration camp SS had forced most of the prisoners in the concentration camp complex to walk 60 kilometers to the railway stations in Gleiwitz and Loslau in the freezing cold, the remaining prisoners in the three main camps had been left to their own devices. The dreaded roll calls no longer existed, and the remaining prisoners suddenly had enough to eat, because the supplies, which had naturally been far too little for tens of thousands of prisoners, were enough for little more than a thousand in the main camp.

Tomáš Radil alias Tomáš Weiss 2006 on the fence of Auschwitz I … Source: Arco-Verlag

Weiss, who took his wife’s surname in 1956 and has been called Radil since then, describes in his memoirs, which have now been published in German “A little life before this dying” the day of the liberation of Auschwitz I. The little Wuppertal Arco publishing house published the almost 700-page volume in time for the 76th anniversary of January 27th.

On the morning of that Saturday, another inmate came to Radil and ordered him to come with him: “I should go to Block 24 next to the main gate, where I should be on duty with another boy named Mojsche. Somebody will take over from us in two hours. ”The task: observe the area around the camp gate and report if Germans or Russians appear.

“I was surprised how quiet it was everywhere,” recalls Radil. He asked the other inmate: “Yesterday there was still shooting, engines hummed and detonations could be heard. There was war all around and there is nothing left today. What’s going on? ”The answer was matter-of-fact, almost military:“ It looks as if the main German forces have withdrawn so that the Russians in the area no longer have to fire at them with artillery. But there are still smaller formations all around, and they are strong enough to liquidate us out of sheer desperation. We hope that the liberation by the Red Army is already in sight. Nevertheless, we have to be on our guard. “

… and in Birkenau Source: Arco-Verlag

When Tomáš arrived at the main gate, above which large letters announced the cynical message “Work makes you free”, he went into building number 24. At the end of a long corridor he came to a corner room, from the window of which one could clearly observe the surroundings in front of the camp gate. Here he met Mojsche, a 17-year-old.

In the room lay musical instruments, presumably from the men’s orchestra from Auschwitz I, which had consisted almost entirely of professional musicians in prison. In Birkenau there was also the better-known girls’ orchestra, which also included Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, who later became a famous cellist.

Tomáš and Mojsche tried one or the other of the instruments, but always made sure not to be too loud so that they could not be heard outside. They told each other about their experiences in front of the camp. Mojsche had been separated from his father, a somewhat older rabbi, at the ramp, whom the SS had immediately sent to the gas chambers.

“Suddenly I saw a German soldier on the left around the gate”: the main gate of Auschwitz; on the right a photo of the young Tomáš Weiss Source: picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com/Damian Klamka / ZUMA Wire, Arco-Verlag

“I listened to him and carefully observed the surroundings,” Tomáš continued this morning: “All of a sudden I saw a German soldier on the left around the gate. I ducked so that he didn’t see me by accident, hissed to Mojsche, he should be quiet, and waved him over to the window. ”

The German wore a gray uniform and was pulling a rifle behind him by a strap in the snow. It wasn’t a leather strap, it was fabric. He hurried and looked neither right at the gate nor left. Obviously he fled from the enemy: “It was evident from him that he could barely. After a while he disappeared from our field of vision. “

Then the prisoner who had sent Tomáš for observation came again with the reliever. He asked “what we saw. Mojsche reported to him that I might have seen the last German soldier who was already fleeing. He ran past alone in the west. “

Deportations to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was the largest German extermination camp. It was liberated on January 27, 1945 by Red Army troops. By then, more than a million people had been murdered there. Source: WELT / Sven Felix Kellerhoff / Sabrina Bracklow

Now Tomáš and Mojsche were allowed to leave their posts. Later that day, around 3 p.m., Tomáš heard in the sick bay of the concentration camp that Soviet troops had arrived. “Hundreds of liberated prisoners had gathered at the gate. They surrounded a couple of low teams drawn by small horses and a group of Red Army soldiers in padded, quilted uniforms of greenish-brown color, ”is how he describes his first impression of the liberators.

Behind the mostly young Red Army men he saw two or three tanks; one was rolling down a piece of barbed wire fence. “It was evident that the Russians did this for symbolic reasons. The rolled down wire meant: You are free! The German concentration camp Auschwitz has ceased to exist! “

Like the other prisoners, Tomáš Weiss also cheered. He had survived – mostly thanks to a risky ruse. In mid-December 1944 he suddenly had a fever; the prisoner doctor in the completely inadequately equipped infirmary of the concentration camp explained to him that it could be diphtheria.

“In my feverish confusion, I was overcome by the fear of a stay in the infirmary,” he recalls: “I imagined that the SS men, while the front was approaching the camp, would first kill the patients in the infirmary and the healthy ones Perhaps they would bring prisoners into the Reich in order to squeeze work out of them. The sick were just a burden for them. “

The next day Tomáš went back to the infirmary anyway. It soon became clear that he did not have the dreaded infection. But the doctor recommended that it should be kept quiet – so he could stay in the infirmary. The SS kept as far away as possible from prisoners with potentially contagious diseases.

This sick leave probably saved Tomáš Weiss’ life Source: Arco-Verlag

The following morning Tomáš no longer had a fever. Nevertheless, the prisoner doctor maintained the diagnosis, and on January 4, 1945, the SS camp doctor Horst Fischer signed the medical record. The risky deception succeeded: Tomáš Weiss did not have to go on foot to evacuate the camp, but stayed in Auschwitz I until the liberation.

He was able to continue school, later study medicine in Prague and became a respected psychologist at the Medical Faculty, who was particularly concerned with enduring extreme situations. He published his memoirs in Czech in 2009, and now Arco-Verlag has managed to publish the work with the support of German-Czech Future Fund to translate.

Tomáš Radil: “A little life before dying. At 13 in Auschwitz ”. (Arco-Verlag Wuppertal. 696 pp., 32 euros).

