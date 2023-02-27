Liberation Festival Utrecht will still take place. The festival was saved by two parties, the KF Hein Fund foundation and beer brewer Grolsch.

The organization sounded the alarm in this newspaper two weeks ago, because it was in danger of not happening: after a moderately running edition in 2019 due to bad weather and two corona years, the financial reserves had run out, and the board of the festival did not consider it responsible continue without warranty. The government referred to local authorities for such a safety net, but the province and municipality could not raise the necessary amount. Last week, Liberation Festival Utrecht, with between 37,000 and 45,000 visitors annually, therefore announced that it would definitely not take place.

But that was not so definitive, it turns out on Monday afternoon. The KF Hein Fund and Royal Grolsch say they find the festival on May 5 too important and have therefore come to the rescue, the organization said in a press release. Together with the extra money that the municipality of Utrecht and the province of Utrecht deposited earlier this year, each 50,000 euros. “Last week we received heartwarming responses from all over the country, including a large-scale crowdfunding campaign,” says director Manja Kerstholt of the festival. “Together with the initiators, we decide how we can use this gift as a Liberation Festival Utrecht.”

In the press release, the warning continues to sound for upcoming editions, for which funding is by no means certain. Like all festivals, the fourteen Liberation Festivals across the country are struggling with rising costs, logistical problems and staff shortages, but they don’t have ticket sales to make up for those shortages like other major festivals, and people are more likely to stay away in bad weather. The SP in the House of Representatives has already asked Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health, Welfare and Sport, ChristenUnie) and Gunay Uslu (Media and Culture, D66) about the problems surrounding the festivals on May 5.

