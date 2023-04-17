Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

The picture, made available by the West Papua National Liberation Army, is said to have been taken on March 6, 2023 and shows the New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens next to armed fighters from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) at an undisclosed location in the jungle in Indonesia. The content of the recording could not be independently verified. © dpa

Six dead, 30 missing: The suspected result of an attempt by the Indonesian army to free a pilot who was taken hostage.

Jakarta – Indonesian Army soldiers have been attacked by separatist militants as they tried to free a New Zealand pilot who had been kidnapped since February. Six soldiers are said to have died, and 30 more have since been missing, according to media reports with reference to military documents. One death was officially confirmed.

According to information from the British Guardians The army fighters would have been at a post in the hilly area around Nguda when the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) opened fire on them. In the Indonesian-ruled region of Papua in the western half of New Guinea, residents have been fighting for their independence since the 1960s. Since February, the armed wing of the “Free Papua Movement” has been calling for negotiations on independence from Indonesia with the kidnapping of a pilot, making international headlines.

West Papua: The separatists’ and rebels’ struggle for independence has a long history

The province was ceded to Indonesia in 1969 in a United Nations-backed vote. For years there have been repeated violent conflicts in the resource-rich region. The east of the island is the independent country of Papua New Guinea, the island is north of Australia and far south of Japan.

Freedom fighter Benny Wenda, who lives in exile in Great Britain, writes on his website about the background to the struggle: “When I was a child, my village was bombed by the Indonesian military and many of my family members were killed.” to “liberate his country from Indonesian occupation”. “For this ‘crime’ I was arrested, tortured and threatened with death.” Hundreds of indigenous people are still being tortured, raped and murdered.

Indonesian military spokesmen during a press conference © ADEK BERRY / AFP

New Zealand pilot: Army continues search for missing soldiers

However, the Indonesian army does not yet have exact figures on how many people died in the attempted liberation. The search gets loud Guardians continued under high pressure, but difficult weather conditions were currently prevailing.

A spokesman for the rebels, Sebby Sambon, said there was no response from either the Indonesian government or the New Zealand government to an offer to negotiate. The killing of the Indonesian soldiers was an act of revenge for two killed comrades in March, he spoke of nine dead. “The Indonesian government must halt its security operation in Papua and be ready to negotiate with our leaders through a neutral third party from a United Nations agency,” rebel spokesman Sambom said. Also in March, a video of the kidnapped pilot surfaced – he was surrounded by armed rebels, but unharmed. (dpa/kat)