Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

The FDP meets in Stuttgart for the annual Epiphany meeting. The party has announced a first thematic surcharge for 2024.

The FDP starts its annual Epiphany meeting on January 6, 2024

Most recently, the party appeared to be divided on whether to remain in the traffic light coalition

Stuttgart – On Saturday (January 6th), the liberals of the FDP will meet in Stuttgart to celebrate the start of their political year. The party probably has enough to talk about. In current surveys, the FDP is currently at just 5 percent nationwide. This comes from that GermanyTrend the ARD.

In addition to the sobering survey results, the party recently appeared divided over whether it should remain in the traffic light government. In a member survey, only a slim majority of 52.24 percent voted to remain in the coalition.

The FDP politicians (lr) Bijan Djir-Sarai, Hans-Ulrich Rülke, Michael Theurer, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Christian Lindner and Judith Skudelny at the Epiphany Meeting 2023. © Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance/dpa

members 76,071 (as of December 31, 2022) Party chairmanship Christian Lindner Deputy party chairman Wolfgang Kubicki, Bettina Stark-Watzinger and Johannes Vogel Founded in December 12, 1948 Headquarters Hans Dietrich Genscher House, Berlin Youth Association Young liberals See also Minister Yeşilgöz: 'bagger' about Halsema 'to be ashamed of you'

In the broadcast Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb), FDP federal executive Sebastian Czaja said the party wanted to continue to participate in the government. “We want to continue to shape and shape this government,” said Czaja. In addition, the FDP will continue to advocate for the performance principle and a social market economy.