In 2005-2006 I defended the right of President Fox to comment on the electoral process. At that time, presidential expressions were legal. Now I defend the right of President López Obrador to do exactly the same, although, because of him, today they are illegal.

Indeed, the ban on politicians from doing politics came after the 2006 election. As a candidate, López Obrador complained bitterly about Fox’s participation in those elections. Let’s remember the famous “shut up chachalaca” where the Tabasco asked him to silence the Guanajuatense.

After the election, the PRD lopezobradorista it included the active participation of Fox as grounds for annulling the elections. The Electoral Tribunal did not invalidate the election, but it did consider that Fox had put them in danger.

Then came the electoral reform of 2007. Due to pressure from the lopezobradorista PRD, freedom of expression was severely restricted for all. Private individuals were prohibited from buying radio and television advertisements in order to comment on politics. A series of absurd restrictions were imposed on politicians so as not to engage in politics; rulers were prohibited from giving an opinion on electoral issues. The “shut up chachalaca” was institutionalized from that moment on.

We were the liberals who opposed these unnatural rules. Its application, we argued, would be impossible. Constant tension would be generated between rulers and electoral arbitrators. Some wanting to speak, others silencing them.

Said and done. In the 2012 election, Calderón and company complained bitterly. The same for Peña and his team in 2018. Now AMLO and his group are added to the list of mourners. They do not want the INE or the Court to censor them. I celebrate it. They are absolutely right. Politicians must be allowed to do politics, as long as do not carry out campaigns with public or illegal money or coerce or extort citizens.

I remember that a friend, who later became an INE adviser, criticized me in 2007 because, according to him, I wanted an electoral contest “free razor” Like in cockfights. Well, there is no other way, she replied. The same and they put all the regulations they want but, in the end, they will cheat because it is about the struggle for power. You just have to make it transparent who finances the competition. Said and done. The absurd censorship and restrictive rules of the 2007 and 2014 reforms have only promoted cheating and lies.

Look what is happening with Claudia Sheinbaum. She is in the campaign but she is “not in the campaign.” She travels to the states to “lecture.” Walls appear “spontaneously” promoting her name. The authorities are obliged to punish her for anticipated acts of campaigning. She gets angry. She forgets that the lopezobradorismo was to blame for these regulations.

From the Presidency, AMLO campaigns in favor of Morena every day. He complains because sometimes they punish him. Now, in his electoral reform initiative, he has redefined what is “government propaganda”. On Wednesday it was approved that it only be paid by the treasury. The one that doesn’t, well no. Therefore, all public servants, including the President, can campaign during an electoral process.

Congratulations. Liberals applaud this cultural victory. The prohibitionists realized the absurdity and have backed down. Of course, they are hypocrites because they thought something different when they were in opposition to now that they are in power. But it does not matter. What matters is that they realized that Freedom of expression is a fundamental right of democracy.

Now, for the sake of fairness, they should allow individuals and groups to buy TV and radio spots to talk about politics. If there is a misogynist candidate, that feminists can express their opposition on television and radio. That unions can carry out media campaigns in favor of candidates who openly defend their interests.

Those who are against it say that millionaires are going to spend fortunes to buy a government. I have bad news for you. They are already doing it, but under the table. Nobody finds out about the illicit financing that reaches the campaigns. What’s more, it’s convenient for big businessmen to maintain the current system because they don’t have to show their faces. In 2006, private spots were legal. The Business Coordinating Council, for example, signed the ads that criticized AMLO. Is this not better than throwing away the stone and hiding your hand?

Twitter: @leozuckermann