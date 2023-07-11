Home page politics

The traffic light insists on climate-friendly politics. But many ministers drive themselves in polluting company cars. One does particularly badly.

Berlin – The German Environmental Aid (DUH) has the federal government issued a bad report for the use of company cars: According to a survey, the CO₂ emissions of most politicians’ company cars in Germany are well above the European fleet limit of 95 grams per kilometer.

“The self-proclaimed “climate government” is far from being climate-friendly itself,” criticized Federal Managing Director Barbara Met of the German Environmental Aid (DUH). “If the federal government doesn’t want to lose all credibility, it urgently needs to change course,” demanded Metz. Particularly the FDP does not come off well in the evaluation.

Traffic light ministers drive to polluting company cars – FDP is last

“With an average of 187 g/km CO₂ emissions, the vehicles of 6 out of 9 federal ministers clearly exceed the European fleet limit of 95 g/km on the road,” announced the DUH on Monday (July 10). Fleet limit value means that the average of all vehicles registered in the EU in one year should not exceed this value – so not every single new car has to comply with it.

According to the German Environmental Aid, the liberals should drive company cars that are particularly harmful to the climate. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

According to the survey, it brings up the rear among the ministries surveyed Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP), whose company car emits 2.5 times more CO2. According to the Ministry of Justice, the number is no longer up to date. The department has now also purchased a purely electrically operated company car, which is used alongside a hybrid car.

On the other hand, there was praise for the Green Federal Ministers Lisa Paus and Steffi Lemke and SPD Minister Svenja Schulze. They would comply with the limit with their electric cars. The wagons of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and some particularly vulnerable ministers were not counted as in previous years because of their heavy armor.

“True climate killers” – plug-in hybrids for CO₂ balance problematic

According to the DUH, the overall average real CO₂ emissions of the company cars surveyed fell from 219 g/km to 165 g/km compared to the previous year. This is due to an increased proportion of battery-powered company vehicles to 23 percent. But they are problematic plug-in hybridsthat run on both petrol and electric drives. “These look good on paper, but are actually real climate killers,” said Metz.

The German Environmental Aid regularly calculates how environmentally harmful official cars of politicians are. This year, the investigation took place between December 2022 and February 2023. Overall, the DUH showed 190 of the 257 top politicians from the federal and state governments surveyed a “red card” because their company vehicles were at least 20 percent above the CO₂ limit.

Meanwhile, there is a "fatal development" in electric cars: VW is fighting sluggish e-car sales. (bohy/dpa)