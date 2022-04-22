Home page World

Kim Hornickel

At the FDP party conference, the liberals present themselves as strong partners in the traffic light coalition. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner is infected with the corona virus and will only attend the meeting virtually. (Iconic image) © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Liberals advocate the delivery of heavy weapons of war to the Ukraine out of.

Berlin – At its party conference on Saturday (April 23), the FDP is fully assembled for the first time in a long time – at least almost. Because unlike before during the pandemic, delegates and top representatives are meeting again in an event hall in Berlin. But this party congress also involuntarily revolves around the topic coronaPandemic, one of the prominent hosts is responsible for this: Federal party leader Christian Lindner is infected with the corona virus and, like other party members, cannot exchange personal information again.

Instead, Lindner will only take part in the meeting virtually, the politician will be connected via video. Despite his illness, Lindner wants to give the main speech on Saturday. Another highlight of the party congress follows in the afternoon, the 45-year-old Bijan Djir-Sarai is to become the new Secretary General to get voted. However, he has to do without shaking hands with party leader Lindner, at least for the time being.

FDP party conference: Liberals show a clear stance on the Ukraine war

Also because it is the first FDP party conference since the liberals entered the traffic light coalition, the FDP wants to appear strong and not disappear behind the coalition partners. The party leadership will therefore submit a leading motion to the delegates, which is intended to emphasize the independence of the FDP. For example, the FDP plans to clearly differentiate itself from the SPD and the Greens in energy policy. Also in Ukraine conflict the party wants to take a stand. A commitment to support Ukraine with heavy weapons is planned.

The deputy FDP chairman Wolfgang Kubicki has Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) against attacks because of his stance on arms deliveries to Ukraine taken under protection. “I believe that the bashing of Olaf Scholz has now reached a level that is not justifiable,” said the liberal at the Ludwig Erhard summit in Gmund am Tegernsee. Germany is currently doing what it can afford. (afp/dpa/kh)