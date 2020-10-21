It is a revolution that is taking shape for a million professionals. Dentists, doctors, notaries or even veterinarians will soon be compensated from the first day in the event of sick leave. “If I fall ill today, I have absolutely nothing that will help me to be able to pay all the expenses of my office, not to mention the personnel. This bill would do us justice”, explains the dental surgeon Alain Dary. Today, in the event of sick leave, private sector employees are compensated after three days of waiting. Some liberal professions such as doctors or dentists have to wait 90 days.

The aim of the reform is to further protect the liberals whose fragility emerged during confinement. To finance the measure, their contributions would have to increase but the system would remain advantageous. “These contributions are pooled over more than a million liberal professionals, which allows for a lower contribution”, indicates Michel Picon, president of the National Union of Liberal Professions (UNAPL). The measure is to be examined in the next few days in the Assembly for entry into force in the middle of next year.

