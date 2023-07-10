Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister who has resigned since the fall of his center-right government on Friday, leaves politics. This was announced at the beginning of the parliamentary debate called this Monday to analyze the breakup of the four-party coalition that he commanded, the fourth in a row since 2010, and which has been in power for barely a year and a half. “There has been speculation these days about what motivates me. The only answer is this: the Netherlands”, he said.

Rutte explained that it was Sunday when he made the decision to leave. “I will not present myself as the leader of my party [liberales de derecha, VVD] to the next elections”, he assured. After seven months of discussions, the Executive fell before the limitations for family reunification of war refugees that Rutte demanded in the Council of Ministers. The Christian Union, a Protestant-inspired party, and the left-wing liberals (D66) rejected a cut they considered inhumane, and the government alliance broke up. The next elections are scheduled for mid-November.

Mark Rutte, this Monday upon his arrival at Parliament in The Hague. REMKO DE WAAL (EFE)

In a hasty press conference after the announcement of his departure, Rutte has stated that he will consider his future: “Maybe I dedicate myself to teaching several days a week, we’ll see,” he suggested. Currently, the president teaches classes on Citizenship, Law and Sociology at the Johan de Witt Vocational Training Center in The Hague. “In politics, there comes a day when you question whether all this has been useful. But as a teacher I have never had to ask myself that question ”, he acknowledged. Asked if he will run for NATO Secretary General, he smiled as he murmured: “No, no, no. It doesn’t go there.” The term of the current incumbent, Jens Stoltenberg, has just been extended for a year, and Rutte’s name has been loud as his successor even before the current political earthquake triggered by his resignation. “Really, I’m leaving politics,” he told the journalists who crowded the halls of Congress.

Rutte’s abandonment has forced parliamentary debate to be suspended for an hour and several opposition parties have had to hastily change their plans. The Social Democrats (PvdA) and the Greens (GroenLinks) intended to present a vote of confidence against the resigning prime minister. The same thing had been proposed by the far-right leader Geert Wilders, at the head of the Party for Freedom (PVV). Wilders supported from Parliament, and then brought down the first Rutte government – between 2010 and 2012 – by refusing to support the adjustment after the financial crisis of 2008. This Monday, however, he hailed “the brave decision” of his rival political, and has described what happened as the “end of an era”. “I would have made decisions opposite to his almost always, but I am sure that Rutte thought that what he was doing was the best for the country,” he has pointed out.

In the trickle of statements about the figure of the Dutch prime minister, that of the former leader of the Christian Union, Gert-Jan Segers, stands out. This is the group that opposed restricting family reunification for war refugees, saying: “In a country with fragmented politics, Mark Rutte has held things together for a long time. It is a great achievement. We have faced each other, but we have also worked together in the national interest.” Rutte’s departure has somewhat left in the background the changes that are taking place, at great speed, within the Christian Democracy (CDA). After supporting the cuts in asylum, both Wopke Hoekstra, current Foreign Minister, and Hugo de Jonge, Housing Minister, both Christian Democrats, had said they were leaving their seats. They have been seconded by Pieter Heerma, spokesman for the formation in Congress.

Mark Rutte has been in politics almost since his teens. In his student days he chaired the youth of his party and, in 2002, at the age of 35, he rose to the forefront of the nation when he was appointed Secretary of State for Social Affairs. He later repeated the position, but in the Ministry of Education. He has a degree in history and made his debut as prime minister in 2010. His first government was marked by the financial crisis, the fourth and last has been broken by an aspect of immigration policy that the right-wing liberals, his party, want to restrict.

The family reunification of war refugees is the most humanitarian side of asylum, but the distribution of these new arrivals depends on the City Councils, reluctant to be forced to distribute them in their demarcations. The law that should regulate this aspect was only supported by Rutte’s formation if the Executive promised to reduce the very flow of refugee applicants. Last Friday, the negotiations were tough. So much so that he ended up apologizing to the rest of the ministers for the tone he had used. The general feeling among his colleagues is that he did not go with his character to be so expeditious. If anyone has known how to negotiate, overcome parliamentary rejection and return to the table assuring that he had understood the criticism, that is Mark Rutte. In his goodbye, he stressed that his decision is “personal and unrelated to what happened these weeks.” He has taken his briefcase and has also said goodbye to the journalists. What will he miss? they asked him, microphone in hand. “To you,” he replied.

