Deputies of the LDPR faction at a meeting with the chairman of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina proposed to issue a circulation of banknotes with a portrait of the party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who died on April 6. The faction announced this on April 20 in Telegram.

“We also proposed to issue a limited edition of bills or coins with a portrait of V. V. Zhirinovsky to perpetuate this great man,” the publication says.

In addition, the meeting raised issues of freeing the economy from dollar dependence, targeted loans for businesses, maintaining the “people’s” mortgage at 5% and a number of other aspects.

On April 7, the Liberal Democratic Party announced that they intend to seek the renaming of Lukov Lane in Moscow to Zhirinovsky Lane. It is noted that in the near future the Museum of the History of the Liberal Democratic Party will move to Lukov Lane, where the headquarters of the LDPR is located and where the history of the party began, it will be open to visitors.

Another initiative of the politician’s fellow party members will be the proposal that one of the higher educational institutions to which Zhirinovsky was related be named after him, as well as an annual scholarship in his name.

The death of the 75-year-old politician was announced on April 6 by speaker Vyacheslav Volodin at a meeting of the State Duma. Farewell to Vladimir Zhirinovsky took place on April 8 in the Hall of Columns. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony.